Passengers from the Philippines arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in April. Photo: Winson Wong Passengers from the Philippines arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in April. Photo: Winson Wong
Passengers from the Philippines arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in April. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: risk of domestic helpers bringing Covid-19 to Hong Kong limited, city should focus on managing arrivals, says expert

  • Communicable diseases expert Joseph Tsang addresses issue ahead of reopening of city to workers from Philippines and Indonesia
  • Monday’s five new imported cases include domestic helper from Indonesia, plus arrivals from Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey, and the US

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 3:23pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers from the Philippines arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in April. Photo: Winson Wong Passengers from the Philippines arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in April. Photo: Winson Wong
Passengers from the Philippines arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in April. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE