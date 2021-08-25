Hongkongers between the ages of 12 and 17 will be allowed to get Covid-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis from Friday. Photo: May Tse Hongkongers between the ages of 12 and 17 will be allowed to get Covid-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis from Friday. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers between the ages of 12 and 17 will be allowed to get Covid-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis from Friday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong opening walk-in vaccinations to those aged 12 and older on Friday

  • The plan will see about 200 slots made available each day at more than 20 inoculation centres in bid to push jabs ahead of new school year
  • City, meanwhile, records five new imported Covid-19 cases involving arrivals from the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, France and Pakistan

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:14pm, 25 Aug, 2021

