Hong Kong residents will have to pay to throw out rubbish under bill lawmakers set to approve after years of delay

  • The government will produce the bags, which will cost HK$1.70 for one about the same size as what supermarkets offer for groceries
  • Some lawmakers have raised concerns over a possible increase in illegal dumping, which could create hygiene problems

Zoe Low
Updated: 8:57pm, 25 Aug, 2021

Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing holds up one of the government-made rubbish bags. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
