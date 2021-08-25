Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing holds up one of the government-made rubbish bags. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong residents will have to pay to throw out rubbish under bill lawmakers set to approve after years of delay
- The government will produce the bags, which will cost HK$1.70 for one about the same size as what supermarkets offer for groceries
- Some lawmakers have raised concerns over a possible increase in illegal dumping, which could create hygiene problems
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
