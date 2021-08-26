Lawmakers have approved a waste-charging scheme that was first proposed in 2005. Photo: Winson Wong Lawmakers have approved a waste-charging scheme that was first proposed in 2005. Photo: Winson Wong
Lawmakers have approved a waste-charging scheme that was first proposed in 2005. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong residents will pay for their rubbish as lawmakers approve waste-charging scheme, but uncertainty remains over launch date

  • Legco passes long-delayed legislation that requires households and shops to pay for rubbish bags expected to cost the average household up to HK$51 a month
  • Mandatory waste-charging scheme aims to encourage residents to recycle and reuse rather than rely on landfill

Updated: 12:37pm, 26 Aug, 2021

