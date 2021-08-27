Lunch boxes in a rubbish bin in Kwun Tong. The recycling rate in Hong Kong has been decreasing in recent years. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s waste problem: what is the new charging scheme and how can it clean up the issue?
- Average household in city could pay between HK$33 and HK$55 each month to throw out trash using one of 11 types of designated rubbish bags
- Commercial and industrial buildings using private collection services to pay landfill ‘gate fee’ based on weight of rubbish produced
