A new scheme will allow domestic workers vaccinated in Indonesia or the Philippines to enter Hong Kong, though only 20 a day. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong employers say new helper scheme’s entry quotas too low, quarantine costs too high
- Some will give up entirely on the idea of hiring a domestic worker from overseas given the cost, warns leader of employers group
- City, meanwhile, awaiting results of 20 preliminary-positive cases recorded on Thursday, confirmation of which would mean the highest daily tally in months
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A new scheme will allow domestic workers vaccinated in Indonesia or the Philippines to enter Hong Kong, though only 20 a day. Photo: Xiaomei Chen