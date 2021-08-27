A new scheme will allow domestic workers vaccinated in Indonesia or the Philippines to enter Hong Kong, though only 20 a day. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A new scheme will allow domestic workers vaccinated in Indonesia or the Philippines to enter Hong Kong, though only 20 a day. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A new scheme will allow domestic workers vaccinated in Indonesia or the Philippines to enter Hong Kong, though only 20 a day. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong employers say new helper scheme’s entry quotas too low, quarantine costs too high

  • Some will give up entirely on the idea of hiring a domestic worker from overseas given the cost, warns leader of employers group
  • City, meanwhile, awaiting results of 20 preliminary-positive cases recorded on Thursday, confirmation of which would mean the highest daily tally in months

Nadia Lam
Updated: 12:52pm, 27 Aug, 2021

