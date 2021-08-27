One-off clusters of cases involving cargo ships are not the biggest concern, experts say. Photo: Winson Wong One-off clusters of cases involving cargo ships are not the biggest concern, experts say. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 17 new imported Covid-19 cases but most are linked to single cargo ship from Indonesia

  • Friday’s caseload, which includes arrivals from Azerbaijan and Lithuania, is the highest daily total since April 18
  • Health experts warn bigger risk could lie ahead when steady flow of fully vaccinated domestic workers begin arriving from Philippines and Indonesia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 11:42pm, 27 Aug, 2021

