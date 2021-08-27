One-off clusters of cases involving cargo ships are not the biggest concern, experts say. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 17 new imported Covid-19 cases but most are linked to single cargo ship from Indonesia
- Friday’s caseload, which includes arrivals from Azerbaijan and Lithuania, is the highest daily total since April 18
- Health experts warn bigger risk could lie ahead when steady flow of fully vaccinated domestic workers begin arriving from Philippines and Indonesia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
