Hong Kong’s Silka Tsuen Wan, designated for the quarantining of domestic workers arriving in the city, is fully booked for September.Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: lone Hong Kong quarantine hotel for helpers from Philippines, Indonesia fully booked in less than 24 hours
- The Silka Tsuen Wan, which costs HK$800 a night, has no available rooms until October
- Labour minister acknowledges accommodation issues under new plan, saying city hopes to have a second hotel available by mid-September
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong’s Silka Tsuen Wan, designated for the quarantining of domestic workers arriving in the city, is fully booked for September.Photo: Nora Tam