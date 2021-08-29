Hongkongers queue to receive the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Winson Wong Hongkongers queue to receive the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: every Hongkonger who can needs to get vaccinated if ‘normal life’ to return, minister says

  • ‘Cross-border’ travel dependent on ‘really high’ uptake, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says, while refusing to rule out barring the unvaccinated from public venues
  • City expecting seven new imported Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to medical source

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Updated: 1:56pm, 29 Aug, 2021

