Hongkongers queue to receive the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: every Hongkonger who can needs to get vaccinated if ‘normal life’ to return, minister says
- ‘Cross-border’ travel dependent on ‘really high’ uptake, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says, while refusing to rule out barring the unvaccinated from public venues
- City expecting seven new imported Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to medical source
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
