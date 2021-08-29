The Philippines’ flag carrier has been banned from operating flights between Hong Kong and Manila for two weeks. Photo: Fung Chang The Philippines’ flag carrier has been banned from operating flights between Hong Kong and Manila for two weeks. Photo: Fung Chang
The Philippines’ flag carrier has been banned from operating flights between Hong Kong and Manila for two weeks. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong bans Philippine Airlines flights from Manila for 2 weeks with city set to allow in helpers jabbed overseas

  • The ban is likely to upend the travel plans of some Filipino helpers just as a new scheme opens permitting them to come to the city after months of waiting
  • Employer representatives say they will be affected by the ban, but note other airlines operating the route can offer alternatives

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 9:26pm, 29 Aug, 2021

