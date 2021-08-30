A man passes a government banner in Causeway Bay encouraging residents to get vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: vaccine pass not necessarily a good idea for Hong Kong, says health expert, who worries plan might backfire
- Dr Leung Chi-chiu says lack of trust in jabs could make any policy seeming to make shots mandatory cause more people to reject them
- Patrick Nip, the minister in charge of city’s inoculation programme, raised the idea on Sunday
