A man passes a government banner in Causeway Bay encouraging residents to get vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam A man passes a government banner in Causeway Bay encouraging residents to get vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: vaccine pass not necessarily a good idea for Hong Kong, says health expert, who worries plan might backfire

  • Dr Leung Chi-chiu says lack of trust in jabs could make any policy seeming to make shots mandatory cause more people to reject them
  • Patrick Nip, the minister in charge of city’s inoculation programme, raised the idea on Sunday

Zoe Low
Updated: 12:57pm, 30 Aug, 2021

