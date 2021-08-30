A new study has blamed increased screen time and decreased time outdoors for a ‘myopia boom’ among local children. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus pandemic contributing to ‘myopia boom’ among Hong Kong children, study finds
- More time spent on screens and less spent outdoors is contributing to higher rates of nearsightedness, Chinese University researchers say
- Study also finds incidence rate of myopia may be 2½ times higher amid pandemic, with cases progressing twice as quickly
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A new study has blamed increased screen time and decreased time outdoors for a ‘myopia boom’ among local children. Photo: Winson Wong