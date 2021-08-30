More residents could return after the change comes into effect on September 1. Photo: May Tse More residents could return after the change comes into effect on September 1. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: jab rules update allows Hong Kong residents stranded in Philippines, Indonesia to return

  • Hong Kong residents who have been fully vaccinated in either country and are able to present a valid inoculation document can come back from Wednesday
  • They can also spend their mandatory 21-day isolation period in any of the city’s 36 quarantine hotels, unlike arriving domestic workers

Ng Kang-chung  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:04pm, 30 Aug, 2021

