People leave the quarantine centre at Penny's Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to open up Penny’s Bay government-quarantine facility for returning domestic workers
- City leader Carrie Lam says 800 places, costing less than HK$500 a night, will be opened up to helpers coming back from the Philippines and Indonesia
- Previously the only option employers had was sending helpers to four-star hotel for duration of their 21-day isolation period
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People leave the quarantine centre at Penny's Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Nora Tam