Coronavirus: Hong Kong to open up Penny’s Bay government-quarantine facility for returning domestic workers

  • City leader Carrie Lam says 800 places, costing less than HK$500 a night, will be opened up to helpers coming back from the Philippines and Indonesia
  • Previously the only option employers had was sending helpers to four-star hotel for duration of their 21-day isolation period

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 10:59am, 31 Aug, 2021

