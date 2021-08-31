A shortage of doctors has Hong Kong mulling a series of rules changes that will allow those trained abroad to practise in the city. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong plan to tackle doctor shortage expanding to include non-permanent residents trained abroad
- The proposal by health authorities follows complaints that previous draft amendments were ‘too strict’ and may not attract enough doctors, health minister says
- Other changes to the plan will see internships allowed for permanent residents who have graduated from foreign medical schools
