Travellers from Thailand and Malaysia could be next in line to have their vaccination records recognised by Hong Kong authorities. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong targets coronavirus vaccination record deals with Thailand and Malaysia, raising hopes among residents stuck abroad
- Health minister Sophia Chan reveals talks with Southeast Asian countries during meeting with lawmakers
- City confirms just one new Covid-19 infection involving fully vaccinated traveller from Greece
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
