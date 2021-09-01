Hong Kong is hoping to attract overseas doctors with amendments to the Medical Registration Ordinance. Photo: Sam Tsang
1,000 overseas Hong Kong medical students could intern in city under new proposal, government says
- Government reveals for first time numbers it hopes to attract under proposed changes to medical registration
- Officials say approach is needed to compete for best doctors in a globalised world
