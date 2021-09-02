Visitors from mainland China will be able to come to Hong Kong without quarantine ‘soon’, Carrie Lam has told a Communist Party publication. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: quarantine-free scheme for mainland set to resume ‘soon’, as Hong Kong records 0 cases for first time in over a month
- Plans to grant entry to residents – and visitors – from mainland China without isolation period will move forward quickly once outbreak across border stabilises, Carrie Lam says
- While no new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Thursday, five preliminary-positive tests mean a streak unlikely to start
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
