Dr Thomas Chung and Mandy Kwan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
‘Alarming’ rise in obesity among Hong Kong children blamed on lifestyle changes caused by coronavirus pandemic
- Health department finds biggest increase in obesity has occurred among Primary One pupils, more junior secondary pupils facing weight problems
- Experts warn weight problems in early childhood may affect health and increase the possibility of obesity in adulthood
