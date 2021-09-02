A bill banning e-cigarettes and other new smoking products is believed to have secured enough votes for passage in the Legislative Council. Nora Tam
Legislative Council poised to pass long-delayed e-cigarette ban after Hong Kong’s biggest political party decides to back bill
- The controversial bill has its detractors, including those who argue e-cigarettes and similar products are less harmful than conventional smoking
- However, it is now expected to clear the legislature after the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong decided to support the blanket ban
