A bill banning e-cigarettes and other new smoking products is believed to have secured enough votes for passage in the Legislative Council. Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Legislative Council poised to pass long-delayed e-cigarette ban after Hong Kong’s biggest political party decides to back bill

  • The controversial bill has its detractors, including those who argue e-cigarettes and similar products are less harmful than conventional smoking
  • However, it is now expected to clear the legislature after the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong decided to support the blanket ban

Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Victor Ting

Updated: 9:17pm, 2 Sep, 2021

