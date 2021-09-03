Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: three cases of new Mu variant found in Hong Kong arrivals, authorities reveal

  • Two of the patients – a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman – had flown in from Colombia and were confirmed infected in early June
  • World Health Organization said Mu variant had a number of mutations that suggested it could be more resistant to vaccines

Updated: 5:21pm, 3 Sep, 2021

