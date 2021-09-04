Hongkongers enjoy a Saturday night out at bars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Clubbing in the age of Covid-19: false vaccine records the new fake IDs for Hong Kong’s revellers, while establishments let many enter without proper checks
- Only one out of 10 nightspots visited by Post team followed rules, confirmed vaccination status
- Unbothered by risk of infection, patrons admit using fake vaccine records to get past bouncers
