The Hong Kong Academy of Medicine has raised concerns about the proposed rule changes on non-locally trained doctors. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong Academy of Medicine hits out at government over proposed rule changes on non-locally trained doctors

  • Medical specialist training institution says it has raised concerns about the proposed changes and will review existing system for evaluating specialist doctor qualifications
  • It urges the government to adopt a more holistic approach to tackling doctor shortage

Zoe Low
Updated: 10:01pm, 4 Sep, 2021

