Airport staff undergo compulsory testing in late August. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: 2 who tested positive after Kyrgyzstan trip were in city during incubation period, health authorities say
- They were among eight new Covid-19 cases classified as imported on Sunday, with others hailing from Britain, the Philippines and the United States
- The duo, aged 60 and 43, tested negative before departure on August 20 – within the 21-day incubation period counted from the time of detection
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Airport staff undergo compulsory testing in late August. Photo: May Tse