Nicole Kidman ‘temporarily leaves Hong Kong following dispute with director’

  • Local media say the star was also uncomfortable with working conditions on the set of her new drama, and had applied for two months’ leave
  • Kidman previously caused a stir when she was exempted from local quarantine requirements, sparking public outrage

Danny Mok
Updated: 9:38pm, 5 Sep, 2021

