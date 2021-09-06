One of the nine heaps of waste Greenpeace identified near Kai Pak Ling Road in Ha Tsuen. Photo: Winson Wong One of the nine heaps of waste Greenpeace identified near Kai Pak Ling Road in Ha Tsuen. Photo: Winson Wong
One of the nine heaps of waste Greenpeace identified near Kai Pak Ling Road in Ha Tsuen. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong green group finds ‘mountains of waste’ at brownfield sites earmarked for development in New Territories

  • Greenpeace wants authorities to test contamination levels and clean up before redeveloping area
  • Occupants of some sites are unhappy over compensation offers, get more time to move out

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 9:30am, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the nine heaps of waste Greenpeace identified near Kai Pak Ling Road in Ha Tsuen. Photo: Winson Wong One of the nine heaps of waste Greenpeace identified near Kai Pak Ling Road in Ha Tsuen. Photo: Winson Wong
One of the nine heaps of waste Greenpeace identified near Kai Pak Ling Road in Ha Tsuen. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE