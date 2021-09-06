One of the nine heaps of waste Greenpeace identified near Kai Pak Ling Road in Ha Tsuen. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong green group finds ‘mountains of waste’ at brownfield sites earmarked for development in New Territories
- Greenpeace wants authorities to test contamination levels and clean up before redeveloping area
- Occupants of some sites are unhappy over compensation offers, get more time to move out
Topic | Hong Kong housing
One of the nine heaps of waste Greenpeace identified near Kai Pak Ling Road in Ha Tsuen. Photo: Winson Wong