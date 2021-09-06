Quarantines as long as 21 days for travellers to Hong Kong were praised as holding the line against new Covid-19 variants on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee Quarantines as long as 21 days for travellers to Hong Kong were praised as holding the line against new Covid-19 variants on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong has kept Covid-19’s Mu variant out so far, pandemic adviser says

  • Another expert lays that success at the feet of the city’s hotly debated ‘zero-infection’ approach, praising famously tough quarantine regime
  • Three travellers known to have carried Mu – recently labelled a ‘variant of interest’ by the WHO – were caught during isolation period

Victor Ting

Updated: 12:56pm, 6 Sep, 2021

Quarantines as long as 21 days for travellers to Hong Kong were praised as holding the line against new Covid-19 variants on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
