Quarantines as long as 21 days for travellers to Hong Kong were praised as holding the line against new Covid-19 variants on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong has kept Covid-19’s Mu variant out so far, pandemic adviser says
- Another expert lays that success at the feet of the city’s hotly debated ‘zero-infection’ approach, praising famously tough quarantine regime
- Three travellers known to have carried Mu – recently labelled a ‘variant of interest’ by the WHO – were caught during isolation period
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
