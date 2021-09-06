The first known cases of the Covid-19 Mu variant in Hong Kong involved a pair of travellers from Colombia. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Coronavirus’ Mu variant first detected in Hong Kong in June, but is it cause for concern?
- Now labelled a ‘variant of interest’ by the World Health Organization, its first known appearance in the city was caught during hotel quarantine
- Officials believed risk level was low enough it did not warrant alerting the public, saying Delta variant remains the biggest threat
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
