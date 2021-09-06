Hongkongers have the highest life expectancy in the world. Photo: Bloomberg Hongkongers have the highest life expectancy in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
Smoking control has helped Hongkongers live longer, new study shows, and researchers want lawmakers to stub out sales of e-cigarettes next

  • Research shows life expectancy for city’s residents higher than in 18 high-income countries
  • Study was conducted by seven universities, including the University of Hong Kong, and will be published by The Lancet

Victor Ting

Updated: 8:24pm, 6 Sep, 2021

