Hong Kong residents will soon be able to cross the border from mainland China without quarantine under the relaunched Return2HK scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong residents will soon be able to cross the border from mainland China without quarantine under the relaunched Return2HK scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong residents will soon be able to cross the border from mainland China without quarantine under the relaunched Return2HK scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: quarantine-free ‘Return2HK’ scheme for Hong Kong residents restarts on Wednesday; doors open to others from mainland 1 week later

  • Return of programme for residents will see six medium or high-risk areas excluded
  • The long-awaited ‘Come2HK’ scheme for non-residents, meanwhile, will follow on September 15

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi ChoyElizabeth Cheung
Gigi Choy  and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:37pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong residents will soon be able to cross the border from mainland China without quarantine under the relaunched Return2HK scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong residents will soon be able to cross the border from mainland China without quarantine under the relaunched Return2HK scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong residents will soon be able to cross the border from mainland China without quarantine under the relaunched Return2HK scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE