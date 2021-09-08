Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a Q&A session in Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader lobbies Beijing for border reopening, asks for meeting of local, mainland medical experts
- Carrie Lam touts city’s zero-case streak, tough border measures in meeting with lawmakers, but concedes she does not know what is required for cross-border travel
- The push for professional exchanges with mainland experts comes a day after she revealed Hong Kong planned to open doors to mainlanders without quarantine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a Q&A session in Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang