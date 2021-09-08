Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a Q&A session in Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a Q&A session in Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader lobbies Beijing for border reopening, asks for meeting of local, mainland medical experts

  • Carrie Lam touts city’s zero-case streak, tough border measures in meeting with lawmakers, but concedes she does not know what is required for cross-border travel
  • The push for professional exchanges with mainland experts comes a day after she revealed Hong Kong planned to open doors to mainlanders without quarantine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:58pm, 8 Sep, 2021

