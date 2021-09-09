People pass through the Shenzhen Bay border checkpoint in 2018. A source has said it is unlikely that the border will be reopened before march. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong pinning border hopes on vaccination, preventing local cases, but Guangdong official says reopening unlikely before March
- A local pro-Beijing heavyweight has said boosting vaccinations could be a basis for resuming quarantine-free travel with mainland China soon
- But a source across the border has poured cold water on that assessment, saying the status quo is unlikely to change before March
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People pass through the Shenzhen Bay border checkpoint in 2018. A source has said it is unlikely that the border will be reopened before march. Photo: Dickson Lee