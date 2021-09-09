People pass through the Shenzhen Bay border checkpoint in 2018. A source has said it is unlikely that the border will be reopened before march. Photo: Dickson Lee People pass through the Shenzhen Bay border checkpoint in 2018. A source has said it is unlikely that the border will be reopened before march. Photo: Dickson Lee
People pass through the Shenzhen Bay border checkpoint in 2018. A source has said it is unlikely that the border will be reopened before march. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong pinning border hopes on vaccination, preventing local cases, but Guangdong official says reopening unlikely before March

  • A local pro-Beijing heavyweight has said boosting vaccinations could be a basis for resuming quarantine-free travel with mainland China soon
  • But a source across the border has poured cold water on that assessment, saying the status quo is unlikely to change before March

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungWilliam ZhengKathleen Magramo
Elizabeth Cheung William Zheng and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:03am, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People pass through the Shenzhen Bay border checkpoint in 2018. A source has said it is unlikely that the border will be reopened before march. Photo: Dickson Lee People pass through the Shenzhen Bay border checkpoint in 2018. A source has said it is unlikely that the border will be reopened before march. Photo: Dickson Lee
People pass through the Shenzhen Bay border checkpoint in 2018. A source has said it is unlikely that the border will be reopened before march. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE