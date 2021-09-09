Elderly residents queue in Mong Kok on the first day of a scheme providing about 4,600 walk-in slots for those aged 70 and above at 24 of the city’s community vaccination centres. Photo: Dickson Lee Elderly residents queue in Mong Kok on the first day of a scheme providing about 4,600 walk-in slots for those aged 70 and above at 24 of the city’s community vaccination centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
Elderly residents queue in Mong Kok on the first day of a scheme providing about 4,600 walk-in slots for those aged 70 and above at 24 of the city’s community vaccination centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong officials to reveal measures to boost Covid-19 vaccination in elderly, with 8 community centres set to close

  • Health minister Sophia Chan and civil service chief Patrick Nip to announce details of new strategy at afternoon press conference
  • City confirms two new Covid-19 cases involving arrivals from the Philippines and South Korea

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Victor Ting and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 4:41pm, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Elderly residents queue in Mong Kok on the first day of a scheme providing about 4,600 walk-in slots for those aged 70 and above at 24 of the city’s community vaccination centres. Photo: Dickson Lee Elderly residents queue in Mong Kok on the first day of a scheme providing about 4,600 walk-in slots for those aged 70 and above at 24 of the city’s community vaccination centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
Elderly residents queue in Mong Kok on the first day of a scheme providing about 4,600 walk-in slots for those aged 70 and above at 24 of the city’s community vaccination centres. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE