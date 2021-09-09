Hongkongers enjoy the sunset at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront after the city’s Observatory downgraded the chances of issuing a typhoon warning on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Slim chance of typhoon warning for Hong Kong as double storm moves away
- Observatory had previously believed two storms brewing in the Pacific could merge into a ‘double typhoon’
- But after Tropical Cyclone Conson changed course that possibility became unlikely
