A ban on e-cigarettes and other alternative smoking products cleared the bills committee in the Legislative Council on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Long-delayed Hong Kong legislation banning e-cigarettes clears bills committee in spite of some lawmakers’ objections

  • While the bill is now out of committee, a date has not been set for its second reading
  • The legislation, years in the making, outlaws the import, production, distribution, sale and promotion of alternative smoking products

Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Victor Ting

Updated: 5:10pm, 10 Sep, 2021

