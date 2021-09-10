School suspensions initially provided a good break for highly stressed students. Photo: Robert Ng School suspensions initially provided a good break for highly stressed students. Photo: Robert Ng
School suspensions initially provided a good break for highly stressed students. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Alarming rise in suicides among older women, pupils in Hong Kong blamed on heightened feelings of isolation amid coronavirus measures

  • Overall suicide rate in the city declined slightly last year, dropping to 12.1 deaths per 100,000 people from 13.1 in 2019
  • Expert identifies three groups in need of special attention – older women, children aged 15 and under, and young female adults

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
School suspensions initially provided a good break for highly stressed students. Photo: Robert Ng School suspensions initially provided a good break for highly stressed students. Photo: Robert Ng
School suspensions initially provided a good break for highly stressed students. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE