Hong Kong students helped a local social enterprise plant the city’s first ‘tiny forest’ last month. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong children help green group create city’s first ‘tiny forest’ to beat the heat
- ‘Miyawaki method’ of planting native species on small plots helps to cool urban surroundings
- Children will track growth of forest in Tai Po school to see if it attracts birds, insects
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
