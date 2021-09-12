The Hospital Authority revealed the incidents on Saturday. Photo: Edward Wong
Two public hospitals in Hong Kong apologise after data on 834 patients goes missing
- A laboratory work logbook with names, date of birth and identity card numbers of 815 patients is lost at Queen Mary Hospital
- In second incident, a doctor with Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Fung Yiu King Hospital leaves folder with information about dozens of patients in car park
