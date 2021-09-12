The head of the city’s Hospital Authority has said there are ‘concrete plans’ to address possible brain drain in the medical sector. Photo: Sam Tsang The head of the city’s Hospital Authority has said there are ‘concrete plans’ to address possible brain drain in the medical sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
The head of the city’s Hospital Authority has said there are ‘concrete plans’ to address possible brain drain in the medical sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong public hospitals chief hints at ‘concrete plans’ to address brain drain in medical sector amid citywide exodus

  • The plans are intended to address growing concerns that a recent wave of emigration may negatively affect the city’s health care system
  • Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan has declined to elaborate on the plans, saying he hoped they would be approved later this month

Victor Ting

Updated: 6:25pm, 12 Sep, 2021

