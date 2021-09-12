The head of the city’s Hospital Authority has said there are ‘concrete plans’ to address possible brain drain in the medical sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong public hospitals chief hints at ‘concrete plans’ to address brain drain in medical sector amid citywide exodus
- The plans are intended to address growing concerns that a recent wave of emigration may negatively affect the city’s health care system
- Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan has declined to elaborate on the plans, saying he hoped they would be approved later this month
The head of the city’s Hospital Authority has said there are ‘concrete plans’ to address possible brain drain in the medical sector. Photo: Sam Tsang