Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific gets discrimination warning after firing aircrew over failure to get vaccinated

  • Head of city’s Equal Opportunities Commission says axed aircrew can file complaint with watchdog if they feel they have been treated differently
  • One flight attendant says she was axed despite providing carrier with evidence of heart condition that raised concerns over her getting jab

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 3:28pm, 13 Sep, 2021

