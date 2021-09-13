Cathay Pacific has been warned regarding its decision to sack some aircrew who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific gets discrimination warning after firing aircrew over failure to get vaccinated
- Head of city’s Equal Opportunities Commission says axed aircrew can file complaint with watchdog if they feel they have been treated differently
- One flight attendant says she was axed despite providing carrier with evidence of heart condition that raised concerns over her getting jab
