The finless porpoise in Hong Kong waters has been classed as ‘vulnerable’. Photo: Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society
Hong Kong green groups fear bid to axe protection for porpoises could mean future environmental damage
- CLP Power Hong Kong given permission to lay underwater cable during important season for vulnerable mammals
- Environmental impact report had suggested lessening impact by not laying cable between December and May
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
The finless porpoise in Hong Kong waters has been classed as ‘vulnerable’. Photo: Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society