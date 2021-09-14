The finless porpoise in Hong Kong waters has been classed as ‘vulnerable’. Photo: Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society The finless porpoise in Hong Kong waters has been classed as ‘vulnerable’. Photo: Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society
The finless porpoise in Hong Kong waters has been classed as ‘vulnerable’. Photo: Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society
Hong Kong green groups fear bid to axe protection for porpoises could mean future environmental damage

  • CLP Power Hong Kong given permission to lay underwater cable during important season for vulnerable mammals
  • Environmental impact report had suggested lessening impact by not laying cable between December and May

Gigi Choy
Updated: 8:00am, 14 Sep, 2021

