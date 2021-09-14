Eight hundred rooms at the Penny’s Bay quarantine centre became available on Tuesday morning. Within minutes, they were all booked. Photo: Sam Tsang Eight hundred rooms at the Penny’s Bay quarantine centre became available on Tuesday morning. Within minutes, they were all booked. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong coronavirus: 800 quarantine rooms for domestic helpers gone within minutes of becoming available

  • The rapid filling of the available spots at the Penny’s Bay facility easily outpaces the 24 hours it took to book the 409-room Silk Tsuen Wan hotel
  • Online queues were already forming before the reservation system went live at 9am on Tuesday; by 9.30am, it was inaccessible

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 11:32am, 14 Sep, 2021

Eight hundred rooms at the Penny’s Bay quarantine centre became available on Tuesday morning. Within minutes, they were all booked. Photo: Sam Tsang
