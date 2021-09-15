Authorities have warned Hong Kong residents to stay indoors as much as possible amid high air pollution. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong air pollution hits highest mark at ‘serious’ level in parts of city, conditions expected to persist for 2 more days
- Air pattern blamed on Typhoon Chanthu in East China Sea and accelerated ozone formation
- Public advised to stay indoors, while elderly and those with chronic respiratory illnesses urged to minimise physical exertion
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
Authorities have warned Hong Kong residents to stay indoors as much as possible amid high air pollution. Photo: Felix Wong