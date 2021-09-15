Students receive their Covid-19 jabs during an outreach initiative in July. A panel of local experts is now recommending adolescents receive only one dose of the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: May Tse Students receive their Covid-19 jabs during an outreach initiative in July. A panel of local experts is now recommending adolescents receive only one dose of the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: May Tse
Students receive their Covid-19 jabs during an outreach initiative in July. A panel of local experts is now recommending adolescents receive only one dose of the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: experts recommend adolescents only receive one dose of BioNTech vaccine to reduce chance of side effects

  • Both global and local data show young people to be at risk of inflammation, usually temporary, around the heart following vaccination
  • But receiving just one dose of vaccine, rather than the usual two, will reduce the likelihood of the condition by 80 per cent, one expert says

Elizabeth Cheung and Gigi Choy

Updated: 10:50pm, 15 Sep, 2021

