Students receive their Covid-19 jabs during an outreach initiative in July. A panel of local experts is now recommending adolescents receive only one dose of the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: experts recommend adolescents only receive one dose of BioNTech vaccine to reduce chance of side effects
- Both global and local data show young people to be at risk of inflammation, usually temporary, around the heart following vaccination
- But receiving just one dose of vaccine, rather than the usual two, will reduce the likelihood of the condition by 80 per cent, one expert says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
