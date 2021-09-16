A member of the Tseung Kwan O Facebook group ‘TKOfriend’ shows a hailstone that fell in the area at about 1pm. Photo: Facebook
You’ve got hail: Hong Kong sees hailstones ‘as big as a 50 cent coin’ as severe thunderstorms sweep through city
- Residents of Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung among those who witnessed the icy precipitation, the first seen in the city in five years
- Hail last fell in Hong Kong in July 2016 during Tropical Storm Nida
Topic | Hong Kong weather
