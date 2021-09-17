Regina Ip, a top adviser to Hong Kong’s leader, receives her second jab against Covid-19 in March. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Regina Ip, a top adviser to Hong Kong’s leader, receives her second jab against Covid-19 in March. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong: top government advisers join study on effects of third vaccine jab

  • Several of the advisers had lost antibody protection against symptomatic infection of Covid-19 in the half year or more since taking their initial jabs
  • But a medical expert says such declines are no cause for alarm and any booster shot programme should focus on the immunocompromised and elderly

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 9:39pm, 17 Sep, 2021

