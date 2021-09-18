The quarantine facility at Penny's Bay will open its doors to arriving domestic helpers on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee The quarantine facility at Penny's Bay will open its doors to arriving domestic helpers on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
The quarantine facility at Penny's Bay will open its doors to arriving domestic helpers on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: welfare chief says ‘hiccups’ inevitable when quarantine facility opens its doors to domestic helpers next week

  • Law Chi-kwong cites the government’s lack of experience in running any kind of hotel, let alone one it had only a month to prepare
  • The arrangements for quarantining incoming helpers at Penny’s Bay have already drawn complaints from employers and recruitment agencies

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 1:30pm, 18 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The quarantine facility at Penny's Bay will open its doors to arriving domestic helpers on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee The quarantine facility at Penny's Bay will open its doors to arriving domestic helpers on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
The quarantine facility at Penny's Bay will open its doors to arriving domestic helpers on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE