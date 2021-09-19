Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) chats with Marcus Ng at an event in 2018. Photo: David Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) chats with Marcus Ng at an event in 2018. Photo: David Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) chats with Marcus Ng at an event in 2018. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Brave Hong Kong boy with rare disorder faces his biggest test yet

  • Marcus Ng has spinal muscular atrophy, a disorder which gradually causes the muscles to become weak and wear away
  • He will have surgery in less than two weeks to correct scoliosis – a condition where the spine twists and curves – to allow him to breathe easier

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 12:45am, 19 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) chats with Marcus Ng at an event in 2018. Photo: David Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) chats with Marcus Ng at an event in 2018. Photo: David Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) chats with Marcus Ng at an event in 2018. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE