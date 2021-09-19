Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) chats with Marcus Ng at an event in 2018. Photo: David Wong
Brave Hong Kong boy with rare disorder faces his biggest test yet
- Marcus Ng has spinal muscular atrophy, a disorder which gradually causes the muscles to become weak and wear away
- He will have surgery in less than two weeks to correct scoliosis – a condition where the spine twists and curves – to allow him to breathe easier
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) chats with Marcus Ng at an event in 2018. Photo: David Wong