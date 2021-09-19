Sean Barry sits among the 288 pieces of plastic he collected for recycling during his 21-day quarantine in Hong Kong. Photo: Sean Barry
Plastic trash piling up: Hong Kong green groups want quarantine hotels to stop using throwaway food containers, cutlery
- Hotels have safety guidelines, but are not compelled to collect disposable items for recycling
- Some quarantined guests amass hundreds of plastic boxes, cutlery to recycle after checking out
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
