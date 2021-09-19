Cathay Pacific staff at the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: sacked Cathay workers say reasons to avoid vaccines ignored, experts urge more staff awareness; city confirms 3 new imported cases
- One of the fired workers is a cancer survivor, 52, who says she obtained a doctor’s certificate in July saying she was unsuitable for vaccination
- Airline declines to reveal how many staff it sacked this month for refusing to take the jabs but says none had provided proof of medical exemption
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
